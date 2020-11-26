JCB India Launches Dual Fuel 3DX DFi Backhoe Loader, Can Run on CNG and Diesel

India's leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment, JCB India Limited, has launched the industry’s first dual-fuel CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) Backhoe Loader in India. Called the JCB 3DX DFi, this new machine can operate on CNG and diesel simultaneously using the HCCI (Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition) technology.

The machine was launched by the Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari, who has been a leading voice for the development of construction machinery that uses alternate fuels and inspiration on CNG interventions in construction equipment vehicles.

The utilisation of alternate fuels is a significant step-change in the construction equipment vehicle sector. Since the JCB 3DX DFi operates on a mixture of CNG and diesel, there is a substantial drop in particulate emission. This also leads to a reduction of proportionate CO2 emissions.

CNG is also more economical and helps lower the operating costs to the end customer. The machine has been developed in India and has been tested in various operating conditions before its launch. It will be built at the company’s Delhi-NCR factory at Ballabgarh.

JCB India's CEO and Managing Director, Deepak Shetty said “This dual-fuel machine can substitute Diesel with CNG and has been developed to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. It will further contribute to the creation of Infrastructure in the country and will also be exported to countries around the world”

JCB India has five factories and design centres in the country. JCB group’s sixth factory is currently under construction at Vadodara, Gujarat, and the company has exported machines to over 110 countries.

This dual-fuel CNG Backhoe Loader is based on the same 3DX model which is well established in the Indian market. It offers flexible fuelling, which will help customers sustain in remote areas, where a CNG refilling point is unavailable.

Deepak Shetty further said, “These machines have been tested at actual customer sites across various geographies and terrains and feedback has been incorporated in the development of the product.”

The machine will also come fitted with JCB’s advanced telematics technology - JCB LiveLink. Through this, machines can be tracked and monitored in real-time. This technology also gives updates on service, operations and security of the machine, online or through a mobile application. These machines can be geo-fenced, time-fenced and can be located through GPS. Customers get to know about the machine’s health, fuel level, battery conditions and more critical parameters of their fleet on their mobile devices. It also gives out service reminders and the history of the machine.