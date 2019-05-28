JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi

If you are a social media enthusiast, you would have come across a whole lot of #JCBKiKhudayi memes in the last few hours. The hashtag went viral soon after a netizen pointed out that a random video of a JCB machine removing rubble has been seen over four million times on YouTube, indicating some people are so ‘jobless’ that they spend hours watching an activity as trivial as digging soil. Since then, people are sharing funny memes and one-liners with #JCBKiKhudayi. But won’t you like to know more about JCB, especially after this meme fest? Here are some interesting things you should definitely know about the company:-- JCB is actually named J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd and is a British multinational corporation, with headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire.-- JCB was named after the initials of the name of its founder Joseph Cyril Bamford.-- Founded in 1945, the company continues to be owned by the Bamford family.-- JCB produces over 300 types of machines, including diggers (backhoes), excavators, tractors and diesel engines.-- In India, the UK and Ireland, the word ‘JCB’ is often used as a generic description for mechanical diggers and excavators.-- The word ‘JCB’ now also appears in the Oxford English Dictionary, though still as a trademark. It is defined as “a type of mechanical excavator with a shovel at the front and a digging arm at the rear”.-- JCB dominates the Indian construction equipment market, with every three of four construction equipment sold in India being a JCB.-- JCB India Ltd started domestic operations in 1979 and has five manufacturing capacities in three locations—Ballabhgarh in NCR, Pune and Jaipur.-- ‘Made in India’ JCB products are exported to nearly 100 countries across the globe. Its Delhi-NCR facility is the world’s largest backhoe loader factory, catering to exports as well.-- Worldwide, JCB has 18 factories in the UK, Germany, North and South America, Australia, India, China, and the CIS. The company employs some 12,000 people in four continents and sells its products in 150 countries.