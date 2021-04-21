auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Auto»Jeep Commander 7-Seater SUV Spotted Testing, India Launch Expected Later this Year
1-MIN READ

Jeep Commander 7-Seater SUV Spotted Testing, India Launch Expected Later this Year

Jeep Commander SUV has been spotted testing. (Photo courtesy: Indian Autos Blog)

Jeep Commander SUV has been spotted testing. (Photo courtesy: Indian Autos Blog)

The upcoming Jeep Commander 7-seater SUV, based on the Jeep Compass, will be built on the same monocoque platform.

Jeep's upcoming 7 seater SUV, which will be named Jeep Commander and is expected to hit the Indian market by the end of this year, has been spotted in Brazil undergoing test runs. The SUV will draw power from two engine variants, a 1.3-litre turbo flex motor and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The 1.3-litre motor generates a maximum power of 185 bhp while the 2.0-litre engine churns out a power of 203 bhp.

The images captured during the testing phase of the vehicle depict that the bonnet of the vehicle is almost identical to the 2022 Compass. The SUV also features a new front bumper as well as elegantly shaped headlights. The front grille of the vehicle sports a honeycomb design and the front bumper also has LED DRLs and auxiliary fog lamps.

The LED taillights are connected to each other via an illuminated strip. The dashboard and the centre console of the vehicle will feature a similar design as in Compass 2022. Jeep has also enabled the much-awaited SUV with a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a considerably large 10.25-inch touchscreen-enabled, infotainment screen.

The new Jeep 7-seater at the rear will furnish a vertically shaped boot lid and the design of its taillight has been inspired from that of the Compass model and offer LED inserts, as mentioned byindianautosblog.
RELATED NEWS

As per reports, the seven-seater SUV by Jeep will also boast avant-garde features for driver assistance including automatic high beam control, blind-spot monitoring system, adaptive speed control(ACC), collision warning, semi-automatic parking, lane change monitoring and much more.

Also Watch:

The yet to be launched Jeep seven-seater SUV will be built on the same monocoque platform which is leveraged by the company's Compass SUV in India. Jeep will, however, make use of several modifications to elongate the model and make space for an extra row of seats.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 21, 2021, 10:47 IST