Jeep Commander 7-Seater SUV Spotted Testing, India Launch Expected Later this Year

Jeep's upcoming 7 seater SUV, which will be named Jeep Commander and is expected to hit the Indian market by the end of this year, has been spotted in Brazil undergoing test runs. The SUV will draw power from two engine variants, a 1.3-litre turbo flex motor and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The 1.3-litre motor generates a maximum power of 185 bhp while the 2.0-litre engine churns out a power of 203 bhp.

The images captured during the testing phase of the vehicle depict that the bonnet of the vehicle is almost identical to the 2022 Compass. The SUV also features a new front bumper as well as elegantly shaped headlights. The front grille of the vehicle sports a honeycomb design and the front bumper also has LED DRLs and auxiliary fog lamps.

The LED taillights are connected to each other via an illuminated strip. The dashboard and the centre console of the vehicle will feature a similar design as in Compass 2022. Jeep has also enabled the much-awaited SUV with a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a considerably large 10.25-inch touchscreen-enabled, infotainment screen.

The new Jeep 7-seater at the rear will furnish a vertically shaped boot lid and the design of its taillight has been inspired from that of the Compass model and offer LED inserts, as mentioned by indianautosblog

As per reports, the seven-seater SUV by Jeep will also boast avant-garde features for driver assistance including automatic high beam control, blind-spot monitoring system, adaptive speed control(ACC), collision warning, semi-automatic parking, lane change monitoring and much more.

The yet to be launched Jeep seven-seater SUV will be built on the same monocoque platform which is leveraged by the company's Compass SUV in India. Jeep will, however, make use of several modifications to elongate the model and make space for an extra row of seats.

