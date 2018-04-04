Jeep Compass 4x4 Available with Attractive Offer in India, Save upto Rs 1.47 Lakh

Jeep Compass compact SUV. (Photo: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced ‘Jeep 4x4 Month’ for the Jeep brand in India. The Jeep 4x4 month kicks off as part of the International Jeep 4x4 Day, which the Company celebrates with its Jeep customers globally on the 4th day of April, which is the 4th month of the year. The Jeep 4x4 Month will run from April 4 to April 30 in India.Jeep encourages new customers who are currently considering or have booked a 4x2 variant to upgrade to the Limited 4x4 variant by paying just Rs 50,000 more. FCA India will run Camp Jeep, a 4x4 driving as well as Jeep brand experience, for potential customers and enthusiasts in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, this month.Case in point, if you are planning to buy the Limited 4x2 which is priced at Rs 19.21 lakh, Jeep is saying that you can just pay Rs 50,000 more to buy the Limited 4x4 trim costing Rs 21.18 lakh. Thanks to the offer, you can save up to Rs 1.47 lakh.Commenting on the Jeep 4x4 Month, Mr. Kevin Flynn - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We have sold close to 20,000 Jeep Compass SUVs since market launch and it is humbling, yet exciting to witness the sheer pride and exuberance of Jeep Compass owners as they our product out of the ordinary and explore new horizons. It is our endeavour to take every opportunity to help them achieve their aspiration.”The Jeep Compass was launched in India on July 31, 2017 and the first vehicle rolled off the production line in Ranjangaon on June 1, 2017. The SUV is available in three premium trims in the range - Sport, Longitude and Limited, and is offered in 10 variants with 2.0-litre Turbo Diesel and 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Multiair powertrain options, with 4x4 and 4x2 derivatives available in the line-up.