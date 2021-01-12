Jeep Compass Available at Discounts Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh in Jan, Additional Benefits for Women

Jeep India is offering attractive benefits of upto Rs 1.5 lakh in the month of January 2021 on its Compass premium SUV. This move comes ahead of the launch of its Jeep Compass facelift, which was unveiled recently. The move is seen as a tactic to clear the stock of the previous model Jeep Compass. Interested buyers can avail this offer till the end of this month.

The American SUV brand is also giving some extra benefits to the woman buyers of this car. Details regarding the women benefits can be enquired at the nearest Jeep showroom.

The buyers of the Jeep will get a discount including the cash benefit and EMI schemes. According to the brand, a person can now purchase the SUV at an EMI of Rs 22,823 per month. The brand is also offering a hybrid EMI option. Here, the amount increases as one progresses with the loan. There is one more option with which the EMI has been reduced by 50 percent for three consecutive months. These months can be chosen by the buyer.

The facelift version of the compass was unveiled earlier this month. The car is going to be launched in five trims, including Sport Plus, Longitude Option, Limited Plus, Night Eagle and Trailhawk. The upcoming car will most likely be launched in February this year. In terms of looks, the car will get an upgrade to new faux skid plate and new alloy wheels.

The car will be retaining the existing 1.4 litre turbo petrol unit with 160 Bhp-250 Nm and a 2.0 litre turbo diesel unit with 170 Bhp-350 Nm. The diesel variant of the car will house a 6-speed manual and 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The petrol engine, on the other hand, will come equipped with two gearboxes including 6-speed manual and 7-speed twin clutch automatic.