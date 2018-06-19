English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
The Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition has been launched in India by the American manufacturer to commemorate 25,000 sale units of their SUV in the country.
Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition. (Photo: Jeep)
FCA India, which manufactures the Jeep Compass in its Ranjangaon facility near Pune, has announced the Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ variant which is a limited edition model made to commemorate its 25,000 sales milestone. This comes within a year of the Jeep Compass SUV’s launch in the Indian market. The Bedrock limited edition of the Jeep Compass will be available in the ‘Sport’ trim, which comes with the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine making 173 PS of power and mated to a six-speed manual transmission, in two-wheel drive configuration. The variant has been priced at Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are proud of what we have achieved with the Jeep Compass in less than one year of it being in the market. With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition.”
The Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition will come with elements like a reverse parking camera, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, side step for ingress, Bedrock-branded seat covers, black roof rails, premium floor mats, Bedrock decals and the Bedrock monogram.
The Bedrock limited edition will be available in three colours – Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red.
The Ranjangaon plant is one of FCA’s four Global manufacturing and export hubs. The Company has exported over 8000 Jeep Compass SUVs to seven automobile markets including destinations such as Japan, Australia, the UK and Ireland.
Flynn added, “The Jeep brand has gained a considerable amount of recognition in India and we thank our customers who have placed their faith in our brand and products so far. The FCA team has been working tirelessly to strengthen that faith by providing them with a top notch after-sales service experience, which is backed by our Mopar promise. ”
Currently, FCA India has 65 sales and service outlets across India and claim to increase the count to 70 in this calendar year.
Also Watch
Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are proud of what we have achieved with the Jeep Compass in less than one year of it being in the market. With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition.”
The Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition will come with elements like a reverse parking camera, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, side step for ingress, Bedrock-branded seat covers, black roof rails, premium floor mats, Bedrock decals and the Bedrock monogram.
The Bedrock limited edition will be available in three colours – Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red.
The Ranjangaon plant is one of FCA’s four Global manufacturing and export hubs. The Company has exported over 8000 Jeep Compass SUVs to seven automobile markets including destinations such as Japan, Australia, the UK and Ireland.
Flynn added, “The Jeep brand has gained a considerable amount of recognition in India and we thank our customers who have placed their faith in our brand and products so far. The FCA team has been working tirelessly to strengthen that faith by providing them with a top notch after-sales service experience, which is backed by our Mopar promise. ”
Currently, FCA India has 65 sales and service outlets across India and claim to increase the count to 70 in this calendar year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'