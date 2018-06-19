Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India

FCA India, which manufactures the Jeep Compass in its Ranjangaon facility near Pune, has announced the Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ variant which is a limited edition model made to commemorate its 25,000 sales milestone. This comes within a year of the Jeep Compass SUV’s launch in the Indian market. The Bedrock limited edition of the Jeep Compass will be available in the ‘Sport’ trim, which comes with the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine making 173 PS of power and mated to a six-speed manual transmission, in two-wheel drive configuration. The variant has been priced at Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are proud of what we have achieved with the Jeep Compass in less than one year of it being in the market. With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition.”The Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition will come with elements like a reverse parking camera, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, side step for ingress, Bedrock-branded seat covers, black roof rails, premium floor mats, Bedrock decals and the Bedrock monogram.The Bedrock limited edition will be available in three colours – Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red.The Ranjangaon plant is one of FCA’s four Global manufacturing and export hubs. The Company has exported over 8000 Jeep Compass SUVs to seven automobile markets including destinations such as Japan, Australia, the UK and Ireland.Flynn added, “The Jeep brand has gained a considerable amount of recognition in India and we thank our customers who have placed their faith in our brand and products so far. The FCA team has been working tirelessly to strengthen that faith by providing them with a top notch after-sales service experience, which is backed by our Mopar promise. ”Currently, FCA India has 65 sales and service outlets across India and claim to increase the count to 70 in this calendar year.