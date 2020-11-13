Jeep Compass Being Offered With Attractive EMI Options During Festive Season

This year has been difficult for all industries across the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The auto industry too was not immune to the pandemic’s hit. The sales of cars in general was on a decline this year. In order to boost the sales in the festive season, various car makers have come up with festive special discounts in India.

American carmaker Jeep has introduced some attractive festive season discounts on its offering, the Compass. These discounts can be availed through dealers or on the official website of the automobile company. All the offers by the brand are available till the end of this month. All buyers must note that the offers are not valid for Jeep Wrangler.

As per a report published in Carwale, the deals include various EMI schemes starting at Rs 22,823 per month. The buyers can take the ‘Hybrid EMI’ scheme by paying the first instalment of Rs 1,111 per lakh / month. Another EMI scheme for six months is the ‘Easy EMI’ option. In this scheme, the instalments are further reduced to Rs 899 / lakh per month on the loan amount. However, there is a condition in this scheme. Only those individuals who are salaried employees can avail it.

The car maker is also offering a ’50 percent off’ EMI plan. In this scheme, the buyer can choose a waiver of 50 percent on the EMI amount for a period of three consecutive months of their choice. There is also a special women’s offer. With this offer, a 8.20 percent interest rate and up to 100 percent on-road funding is provided.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Compass has recently got an update. The vehicle is now available with BS6 compliant. This was done to meet the country’s fuel emission norms. The Compass comes in a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel motor. The starting price of the vehicle is Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).