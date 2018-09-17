Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India For Rs 20.59 Lakh

Jeep India has launched Black Pack edition of its Compass compact SUV in India for Rs 20.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Jeep Compass Black Pack edition is priced Rs 15,000 higher than the regular Limited (O) trim. The new Black Pack edition gets blacked out roof, OVRMs and alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the new edition gets black interiors with black seat upholstery. The new Jeep Compass Black Pack edition is available in 3 exterior option - Vocal White, Minimal Grey, and Magnesio Grey.Under the hood, the Black Pack edition is available with petrol-automatic and diesel-manual variants. The 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine produces 160 bhp and churns out 250 Nm of peak torque, it comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. On the other hand, 2-liter turbocharged diesel unit produces 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, it is mated to 6-speed manual gearbox.Jeep is also planning to launch a new Limited Plus top-end variant of Compass compact SUV in coming weeks. The new variant is expected to get several new features such as a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, and electronically adjustable seats.