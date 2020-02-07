Jeep Compass BS-VI Launched in India, Prices Increased by Upto Rs 1.1 Lakh
Apart from being compliant to the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, the Jeep Compass features the same mechanicals with no other changes.
Jeep Compass BS6. (Image source: FCA)
FCA India has announced that the entire Jeep Compass range has been upgraded with Bharat Stage VI (BSVI) engines. Local production of the BSVI range has already begun in its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility. The upgraded SUV range will be available to customers with both BSVI petrol and diesel engines options, with immediate effect.
Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We were the first OEM to roll out a BSVI powertrain in the premium compact SUV category in June 2019 and now, in eight months, our entire Jeep Compass range is BSVI compliant. There is a marginal price revision across the range owing to significant technological upgrades in both our petrol and diesel engines. However, we have loaded our trims with additional equipment, which offers abundant value to the customer.”
The Jeep Compass BSVI price increase will range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 110,000, from the base Sport to the top-end Limited Plus and will be available with upgraded petrol and diesel engine options in choices of automatic as well as a manual transmission. There will be no change in specifications or configurations of both the engines.
The BSVI 2.0-litre Multijet II turbo diesel workhorse is capable of being run on BSIV diesel until BSVI quality is freely available in India. The ‘urea’ technology in the car makes it tolerant of low-quality of fuel. This engine is designed to cleanse itself on the go, without external intervention, thanks to the urea technology used. Urea, which can be used only in diesel powertrains, can be filled/replenished via a separate nozzle provided next to the diesel filler nozzle, in the fuel filling section in the vehicle.
