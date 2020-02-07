Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Jeep Compass BS-VI Launched in India, Prices Increased by Upto Rs 1.1 Lakh

Apart from being compliant to the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, the Jeep Compass features the same mechanicals with no other changes.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jeep Compass BS-VI Launched in India, Prices Increased by Upto Rs 1.1 Lakh
Jeep Compass BS6. (Image source: FCA)

FCA India has announced that the entire Jeep Compass range has been upgraded with Bharat Stage VI (BSVI) engines. Local production of the BSVI range has already begun in its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility. The upgraded SUV range will be available to customers with both BSVI petrol and diesel engines options, with immediate effect.

Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We were the first OEM to roll out a BSVI powertrain in the premium compact SUV category in June 2019 and now, in eight months, our entire Jeep Compass range is BSVI compliant. There is a marginal price revision across the range owing to significant technological upgrades in both our petrol and diesel engines. However, we have loaded our trims with additional equipment, which offers abundant value to the customer.”

The Jeep Compass BSVI price increase will range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 110,000, from the base Sport to the top-end Limited Plus and will be available with upgraded petrol and diesel engine options in choices of automatic as well as a manual transmission. There will be no change in specifications or configurations of both the engines.

The BSVI 2.0-litre Multijet II turbo diesel workhorse is capable of being run on BSIV diesel until BSVI quality is freely available in India. The ‘urea’ technology in the car makes it tolerant of low-quality of fuel. This engine is designed to cleanse itself on the go, without external intervention, thanks to the urea technology used. Urea, which can be used only in diesel powertrains, can be filled/replenished via a separate nozzle provided next to the diesel filler nozzle, in the fuel filling section in the vehicle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram