Jeep Compass Compact SUV Crosses 25,000 Production Mark in India

The domestic arm of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) today said its first locally-made Jeep Compass sports utility vehicle (SUV) has crossed 25,000 production mark last month. The US-Italian car maker had commenced production of the vehicle from the Ranjangaon facility near Pune last June while it hit the road in July."The Jeep Compass, which is built with 65 percent local parts and components has crossed the 25,000 unit production milestone on February 28," FCA India said in a statement. Besides, the company has also shipped over 5,000 units to its key exports markets, including the UK, Japan and Australia, it said.The company had started exporting the SUV to international right-hand drive markets in October last year. The Jeep Compass SUV comes in three rims three trims, Sport, Longitude and Limited, and available in 10 variants with 2.0-litre Turbo Diesel and 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Multiair powertrain options.The Ranjangaon plant has the capacity to produce 1.6 lakh vehicle units and 3.5 lakh engines. It is the only one among the four global manufacturing units of Fiat that rolls out right-hand drive models.