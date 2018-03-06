English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jeep Compass Compact SUV Crosses 25,000 Production Mark in India

The US-Italian car maker had commenced production of the vehicle from the Ranjangaon facility near Pune last June while it hit the road in July.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2018, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jeep Compass Compact SUV Crosses 25,000 Production Mark in India
Jeep Compass compact SUV. (Photo: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)
The domestic arm of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) today said its first locally-made Jeep Compass sports utility vehicle (SUV) has crossed 25,000 production mark last month. The US-Italian car maker had commenced production of the vehicle from the Ranjangaon facility near Pune last June while it hit the road in July.

"The Jeep Compass, which is built with 65 percent local parts and components has crossed the 25,000 unit production milestone on February 28," FCA India said in a statement. Besides, the company has also shipped over 5,000 units to its key exports markets, including the UK, Japan and Australia, it said.

The company had started exporting the SUV to international right-hand drive markets in October last year. The Jeep Compass SUV comes in three rims three trims, Sport, Longitude and Limited, and available in 10 variants with 2.0-litre Turbo Diesel and 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Multiair powertrain options.

The Ranjangaon plant has the capacity to produce 1.6 lakh vehicle units and 3.5 lakh engines. It is the only one among the four global manufacturing units of Fiat that rolls out right-hand drive models.

Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18

Also Watch

  • Wasteroots: A Company Which Gives Plants in Exchange of Wastepaper
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Wasteroots: A Company Which Gives Plants in Exchange of Wastepaper
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES