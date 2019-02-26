English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jeep Compass Diesel Recalled in India for Engine Software Update
FCA India has recalled 11,002 Jeep Compass SUVs with two-wheel drive and which come equipped with the 2-litre diesel engine manufactured between December 18, 2017, and November 30, 2018, in India.
Jeep Compass looks (Image: Jeep India)
Automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India said it is recalling 11,002 units of its SUV Jeep Compass for updating powertrain control module (PCM) software to rectify variations that may cause non-compliance with emission norms. The recall which will begin in the first week of March will cover only the two-wheel drive version of the model equipped with the 2-litre diesel engine manufactured between December 18, 2017, and November 30, 2018, the company said in a statement.
"This action is to correct production variations that may cause certain vehicles to exceed the regulatory threshold for particulate matter emissions," it added. FCA India and their authorised dealers will directly contact affected customers, and confirm appointments at authorised workshops, as well as upgrading vehicles in stock, the company said.
"This software refresh takes around 15 minutes and will be carried out at no cost to customers. This is not a safety recall and the vehicle, as well as its occupants, are not at risk. Jeep Compass models equipped with all-wheel drive (four-wheel drive) or petrol(petrol) models are not affected by this action, the company said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
