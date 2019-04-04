Jeep Compass Gets Sport Plus Variant in India, Priced at Rs 15.99 Lakh

FCA India, manufacturer of the Jeep Compass has announced the addition of ‘Sport Plus’ derivative in its portfolio. The new Sport Plus variant is priced at INR 15.99 lakh (ex-Delhi) and serves as the entry level variant of the popular premium SUV. Jeep has added several standard features in the new Sport Plus variant.The Jeep Compass Sport Plus comes with additional new features as standard, such as 16-inch sporty alloys, dual-zone auto air-conditioning (climate control), rear parking sensors and black roof rails, in addition to the 21 key features, including the Electric Parking Brake, Disc Brakes on all four wheels and the sophisticated Frequency Selective Damping, which also come standard across the entire Jeep Compass range.FCA India President and Managing Director, Kevin Flynn says, “When customers buy a Jeep anywhere in the world, they get immersed in the SUV brand’s fascinating lineage, superior on- and off-road dynamics coupled to the intuitive comfort and luxury they offer. Our Jeep customers in India own one for these very reasons. The new Jeep Compass Sport Plus has all the substantial elements that make it a true Jeep. It now raises the desirability quotient with this new feature-addition so Jeep customers can always get a vehicle a notch above the rest and at a good price.”The Jeep Compass Sport Plus comes in front-wheel drive (FWD) in two powertrain options – a 173 PS, 350 Nm, 2.0-litre Multijet Turbo Diesel with a 6-speed manual transmission that can deliver a fuel efficiency of 17.1 kmpl and a 162 PS, 250 Nm, 1.4-litre MultiAir Turbo Petrol with a 6-speed manual transmission that can deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.1 kmpl.