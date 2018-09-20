Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched in India for Rs 21.07 Lakh, Gets Sunroof

FCA India today, announced the rollout of the Jeep Compass ‘Limited Plus’, a new, upmarket variant based on the range-topping ‘Limited’ trim. The Limited Plus is complete with eight premium features, including the top-of-the-line Limited Plus variant, the entire Jeep Compass range is now available to customers between Rs. 15.35 lakh and Rs. 22.85 lakh (ex-Delhi).The Jeep Compass Limited Plus, which is now the top-of-the-range variant in the Limited trim and is available in three derivatives: 2.0-litre, 173 PS, 350 Nm Multijet II (Turbo Diesel) 4X2, 2.0-litre, 173 PS, 350 Nm Multijet II (Turbo Diesel) 4X4 and 1.4-litre, 163 PS, 250 Nm Multiair 4X2 (Turbo Petrol). The trims are priced Rs 21.07 lakh, Rs 21.41 lakh and Rs 22.85 lakh respectively.FCA India President and Managing Director, Kevin Flynn, sees the addition of the Limited Plus as the next important step in India’s business strategy.“When we launched the Jeep Compass in August 2017 we were determined to keep setting new standards with our product quality and continuously make it more desirable for customers. The Limited Plus package is an important step in that direction” he said.“We have completed the manufacturing of more than 37,000 Jeep Compass and have exported 10,000 in just over 12 months of it being in the market. We have now extended our export commitment to 13 international right-hand drive markets, with more markets planned in the near future,” said Mr. Flynn.The Jeep Compass Limited Plus offers eight premium features in all its three aforementioned derivatives: Panoramic dual-pane sunroof, 8-way power seat for driver with memory function and 4-way power lumbar support, 8.4-inch UConnect infotainment screen and selective automatic headlamps.The new Limited Plus variant also gets 18-inch dual-tone polished-aluminum alloy wheels, six airbags, rain-sensing wipers and electrochromic auto-dimming IRVM.