Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition Launched at Rs 20.14 Lakh in India

Jeep has launched the Night Eagle Limited Compass in India at Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The car comes as a celebratory model as the Compass badge completes three years in the Indian market. The new edition is based on the Compass' Longitude Plus variant.

One of the major highlights of the Night Eagle Edition is the blacked-out bits on the outside. Apart from the all-black exterior body shade, the car will also get a blacked-out grille, Jeep Compass badging, window surrounds and roof rails as seen on the Euro-spec model. The car sits on a set of 18-inch wheels that also get the blacked-out treatment.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Interiors. (Image source: Jeep)

Similar to the outside, the car will get blacked out interiors as well. A few of the major elements on the inside include a bespoke part leather/part fabric seat upholstery; and black accents around the AC vents, infotainment system and steering wheel. The feature list on the car would consist of an 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-tone roof, LED tail lamps, panoramic sunroof and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

Mechanically, the car will remain the same with the 163-PS 1.4-litre turbo petrol and the 173-PS 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine options, same as the Longitude Plus.

The 1.4-turbo petrol variant kicks things off at Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variant with manual transmission comes in at Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom) while the automatic variant can be bought at Rs 23.31 lakh (ex-showroom).