Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition SUV Teased Ahead of Launch in India

While they wait for the Compass facelift is still on, Jeep has teased a picture revealing that the SUV will get a Night Eagle Edition in India as well. The Night Eagle Edition has first introduced three years ago in the Brazilian market before it made to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in Europe.

One of the major highlights of the Night Eagle Edition is the blacked-out bits on the outside. In the domestic market, it is most likely to be placed above the Longitude Plus Variant as it is placed between the Longitude and Limited variants in the European market.

Apart from the all-black exterior body shade, the car will also get a blacked-out grille, Jeep Compass badging, window surrounds and roof rails as seen on the Euro-spec model. The car sits on a set of 18-inch wheels that also get the blacked-out treatment.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Interiors. (Image source: Jeep)

Similar to the outside, the car will get blacked out interiors as well. A few of the major elements on the inside include a bespoke part leather/part fabric seat upholstery; and black accents around the AC vents, infotainment system and steering wheel. The feature list on the car would consist of an 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-tone roof, LED tail lamps, panoramic sunroof and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

Mechanically, the car will remain the same with the 163-PS 1.4-litre turbo petrol and the 173-PS 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine options, same as the Longitude Plus.