Jeep Compass Night Eagle Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs 21.95 Lakh

Jeep India has announced the launch of the Night Eagle trim for the Jeep Compass range in India. Based on the new Compass SUV, the Night Eagle comes in a ‘black’ theme. Jeep states that since its launch in February 2022, the ‘Trail Rated’ trim of the Jeep Compass SUV has received significant demand from across the broad spectrum of automotive enthusiasts in the country — as evidenced in the first batch being sold-out within two months.

Commenting on the launch of the new Night Eagle in India, Mr Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand – India, said, “The Jeep® Compass Night Eagle brings a new level of Boldness and Elegance with its all-black styling. The high demand for the Trailhawk, which was sold out in two months of launch, is testimony to the excitement for the Jeep Compass range and we expect to see similar enthusiasm for the Night Eagle.”

A distinctive version of the Jeep Compass, the Night Eagle gets a gloss-black finish for the grille, grille rings, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rail, ORVMs, fog lamp bezels, etc. Inside, this new Compass trim gets a piano black interior complemented by black cloth/vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching and black vinyl inserts for the door trim and IP. The new trim’s aesthetics and distinctive style, elevated by Night Eagle-exclusive elements, are complemented by Jeep’s signature driving dynamics, zero compromise-safety, and unparalleled connectivity.

This all-black trim of the Jeep Compass SUV gets a plethora of features, including a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument cluster, etc. Besides these provisions, the Jeep® Compass Night Eagle also gets Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Hill Start Assist, All-Speed Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Electronic Parking Brake for occupants’ comfort and safety.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available with a choice between the 2.0L Multijet Turbo Diesel with a 6-speed manual transmission and the 1.4L Multiair Turbo Petrol with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

