Jeep Compass Offered With Discount of Upto Rs 1.75 Lakh on Diesel Variant

At a time when festivities are at their peak, companies are offering huge discounts to take the celebration to another level. Seems likes automobile dealerships in India are no less. Several Jeep dealers across India are offering huge discounts on one of their best-selling models to boost sales. According to a report, dealers in the country are offering discounts up to Rs1.75 lakh on the Jeep Compass.

For diesel, the base sports model comes with a discount of Rs 1.75 lakh and the sports plus model offers Rs 1.25 lakh discount. One can buy the Jeep Compass Longitude, Longitude Option and Limited variants with the diesel-powered engine at a discount of up to Rs. 1.55 lakhs coupled with add on benefits. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 1.75 lakh on Jeep Compass Limited Option trim. It comes with an exchange bonus and cash discount.

For petrol, the base sports model can be had at a cash discount of Rs 86,000 and for Sports Plus MT trims, the dealers are offering a cash discount of Rs 75,000. Equipped with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the Jeep Compass Longitude Option and Limited petrol trims are available with a discount of Rs 1.25 lakh. Buyers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 1.53 lakh on the Limited Option petrol automatic variant.

Dealers are not offering any discounts or benefits on Jeep Compass Limited Plus and off-road-focused Trailhawk variants. Interested buyers should make a note that the discounts offered may differ from dealer to dealer and city to city.

The Jeep Compass in India is available in two powertrain options - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder Multiar petrol engine that produces 160 bhp with peak torque of 250 Nm and the 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 173 bhp and 230 Nm torque. The engine will be paired with a 6- speed manual transmission and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox version will be there for the petrol variant.

Inside the cabin, the new Jeep Compass will get a 7.0-inch Uconnect infotainment system that's touch-responsive. There is also an integrated voice command and also supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets keyless entry, push-button start and dual-zone AC.

