Jeep Compass SUV Cost Hiked by Rs 25,000, Check New Prices of All Variants

Jeep India has announced a Rs 25,000 hike in the prices of its popular compact SUV, Compass. Effective on all purchases since April 1, the hike is applied uniformly on all petrol and diesel models of Compass including the recently launched Trailhawk. The Jeep Compass pricing in India now starts at Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sports petrol model and goes up to Rs 30.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top of the trim Trailhawk variant. Apart from these two, the SUV is also available in four other variants, Longitude, Limited, Limited 80th anniversary and Model S.

Jeep, however, has not announced any change in the price of its other models in India. Jeep Compass is available in both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol offering on the SUV is a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine tuned to produce an output of 161 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 2-litre diesel unit, on the other hand, can churn a maximum of 161bhp of power and 250Nm torque.

The engines come paired with six-speed manual gearboxes as standard, but the option of an automatic gearbox is also available. The petrol Compass gets an optional seven-speed DCT while the diesel version gets a nine-speed automatic gearbox with a four-wheel-drive setup.

The recent hike comes barely four months after the American automaker in December 2021 announced a hike of up to Rs 58,000 on Compass models. Ahead of the launch of Compass Trailhawk, all existing variants of the SUV excluding the Sports petrol DCT had received a uniform hike of Rs 50,000. The prices of Sport petrol DCT were hiked by Rs 58,000.

Compass Trailhawk was introduced essentially as an off-road focused variant of the standard Compass. The SUV received several tweaks in the exteriors to make it more comfortable for off-road terrains. The changes included an increased suspension allowing the Compass to wade in water up to 19 inches deep and an additional ‘Rock’ driving mode.

