Jeep Compass SUV Gets Limited Period Discount Offers of up to Rs 1.79 Lakh

There is indeed some great news for car buyers. Jeep India is offering discounts on its latest updated BS-VI version of mid-size SUV Compass. The brand had launched the BS-VI version of the vehicle in India, earlier this year.

Along with the BS-VI updates, the Jeep had made some changes to the trim levels. The vehicle is now available in Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus and Limited Plus trims.

According to a Cartoq report, Jeep is offering discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of Longitude Plus trim. The petrol variant comes with benefits up to Rs 1.68 lakh while the diesel variant has benefits up to Rs 1.79 lakh. This discount offer is only valid for a limited period of time.

Both the petrol and diesel version of the vehicle is available with a manual and automatic gearbox. The car is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine that generates 160 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit that generates 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the brand has also released a teaser image of the Night Eagle version of Compass which they are likely to launch soon.