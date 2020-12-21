Jeep Compass SUV Gets Year-End Discounts Worth up to Rs 2.0 Lakh in India

The Jeep Compass has definitely built a niche for itself in the Indian market and Jeep India is expected to launch the facelift of the Compass SUV in India soon. And as the new model approaches our market in 2021, Jeep India is currently offering heavy discounts on the current-gen Jeep Compass. These discounts are applicable until December 31, 2020.

The American automaker is currently offerings discounts worth up to Rs 2.0 lakh on the Jeep Compass SUV.

The Jeep Compass is available in a total of five variants in India, and there are two sets of discounts being offered. The Sport Plus, Longitude Option, Limited Plus, and Night Eagle variants have been given a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The more off-road-oriented variant of the Compass called as the Trailhawk is being offered with savings of up to Rs 2.0 lakh, as per a report by Zigwheels.

The Jeep Compass facelift has been showcased at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show which gives a hint as to what can be expected from the SUV once it is in our market, which it is expected to do in early 2021.

Currently, the Compass is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh and the Trailhawk costs between Rs 26.80 lakh and Rs 27.60 lakh in India (all prices ex-showroom).

The Jeep Compass is currently offered with two engine options – a 1.4-litre petrol engine that makes 163 PS of power and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 170 PS of power. The petrol engine comes with a 7-speed DCT gearbox and the diesel engine is offered with a choice of either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed automatic gearbox that exclusively gets a 4x4 drivetrain.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk, on the other hand, gets a 173 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine that sends power to all four wheels through the 9-speed automatic transmission.