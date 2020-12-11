Jeep Compass SUV gets Year-End Discounts Worth up to Rs 3 Lakh for December 2020

Jeep dealerships across India are giving huge discounts on the Jeep Compass till December 31. The benefits that are being offered on the vehicle include cash discounts, exchange bonus, complementary accessories, and loyalty bonus. The Jeep Compass has a 2.0-litre multijet diesel engine as well as dual-zone automatic climate control, reverse park assist sensors and full-length side curtains for front and rear-passengers, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants, driver single-stage and front passenger airbags for safety.

Since then, all industries have been hit severely and the auto industry is not any different.

The buyers of Jeep Compass can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 1.8 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, accessories worth Rs 50,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. Till now no discounts are being offered on the Jeep Wrangler, as per a Carwale report.

Meanwhile, the carmaker is working on the Compass facelift. The test models of the car have been spotted by various news portals on different occasions. The China-spec model of the car was recently unveiled at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show. From the details that are made available till now, it is expected that the details in terms of specs will also be carried over in the India spec model. It is likely that the vehicle will arrive sometime next year.

According to reports, the Jeep Compass facelift basically looks similar to its predecessor. The length and height of the car have been increased by 29mm and 17mm individually. The wheelbase is the same as the existing model. The headlamps seem to be slim and wider integrating LED DRLs. The front bumper has been reworked with reshaped air inlets and a silver skid plate at the bottom. Quite clearly, the facelift version will bring quite a few changes to the Jeep Compass.