Jeep Compass SUV Prices Hiked by Upto Rs 58,000 in India - All Details Here

The Jeep Compass has seen a price rise of up to Rs 58,000. While all of the SUV’s variants have seen a price increase of Rs 50,000, the Sport petrol DCT variant has seen a hike of Rs 58,000. The 2018 Jeep Compass Facelift pricing in India now start at Rs 17.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 29.34 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The first price increase was levied in October 2021 wherein it was made dearer by upto Rs 20,000. It is now followed by a second price escalation where the ex-showroom prices have gone up by up to Rs 58,000.

In India, the Jeep Compass is available in five variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited, Limited 80th anniversary and the top-end Model S. The off-roader comes with two engine options: a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel engine with 167 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque. According to EVO India, its feature list includes a redesigned dashboard layout, a larger 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker sound system, dual zone AirCon, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and redesigned switchgear throughout the cabin are among the new features. Additionally, it has a 6-speed manual transmission with a 9-speed torque converter AT.

A 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 160 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque is also available for the Compass. A 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission are included with this engine (DCT). Six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, hill-descent control, auto hold and a tyre pressure monitoring system are included for safety in the updated model.

Carwale.com reported that the updated model has an LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-pane sunroof, front ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and electrically-adjustable front seats are among the features of the 2021 Jeep Compass. The model is said to have a distinctive persona in a very busy market with similar entrants.

