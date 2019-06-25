Jeep Compass Trailhawk Launched in India at Rs 26.8 Lakh

FCA India has announced the launch of the Made-in-India Jeep Compass Trailhawk All-wheel Drive (AWD) SUV at Rs 26.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available for purchase at all 82 FCA-all brand retail touch points across the country. The Jeep Compass range begins at Rs 15.6 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India).

Commenting on the Trailhawk’s price announcement, Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are offering a lot more of the Jeep DNA in the Trailhawk which we believe Indian customers will appreciate and enjoy. Our Trail Rated All-wheel Drive SUV has all the core ingredients that a Jeep SUV should have, and additionally delivers to the Indian’s customer’s aspirations of intelligent driving aids and equipment for both the urban and adventurous, prioritises the safety of occupants and makes you a part of a long lineage that the global Jeep community is proud of.”

The Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre, 170 HP, 350 Nm turbodiesel engine with additional technology that makes it fully BS VI compliant nearly one year before the norms become effective. It also makes it capable to run even on BS IV diesel, until BS VI diesel is widely available in the country. The engine is mated to an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission.

The Trailhawk gets new features like Jeep Active Drive 4x4 Low, Engine Stop / Start, Advanced Cruise Control, Built-in Navigation, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Jeep Active Drive 4x4 Low and ‘Rock Mode’ terrain selection.

The Trailhawk comes with an anti-glare decal on the hood which ensures the sun does not hamper the driver’s visibility while traversing off road. Its front bumpers are redesigned, making it more capable in off-roading conditions. A large air dam located at the bottom of the front bumper enhances air intake while the water wading height has been increased to 840 mm making it effortless for driving through water-logged areas in cities and rivers and streams off-road.

The Trailhawk is trimmed with black leather seats detailed with exquisite Red stitching, which is also seen on the steering wheel. Contouring red touches on various elements of the interior complement and enhance the ambience in addition to the large, impressive panoramic sunroof. Customers can delete this option if preferred. Matte Neutral Grey touches lift the cabin aesthetics further.

The centre display in the instrument cluster is now a much-larger, 7-inch screen which gives plenty of vehicle information at the press of a button, such as - navigational direction, temperature of engine, engine oil and transmission oil, level of urea in tank and other information such as mileage, radio frequency, gear select etc. The steering wheel now has Cruise Control settings on the right-hand side and a button on its left can enable voice activated control of radio, media, climate and navigation.

Trailhawk, just like the entire Jeep Compass range has over 50+ safety and security features. The Trailhawk in particular is offered with six airbags, including side full curtain airbags which protect rear seat passengers from head injuries. Roll Over Mitigation is an intelligent safety feature in the Trailhawk that senses the SUV tilting excessively on either side and intuitively activates the side airbags and protects all occupants in a roll-over situation. The Trailhawk comes with a Speed Warning System, which is in line with the new safety regulations that is scheduled to come into effect in next month.