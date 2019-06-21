Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review – To Conquer or Not to Conquer?

Jeep first launched the Compass in India as a small yet competent off-roader and what a success it turned to be for the brand. The American company that is known to manufacture the most imitated SUV is now spearheading the FCA brand in India. Now two years after the launch of Compass SUV, Jeep has decided to add more spice to its existing portfolio by introducing a more potent off-roading version of Compass and it’s called the Trailhawk. While the name alone is so intimidating, we decided to test the SUV in its natural habitat, an off-roading course set by Jeep India near Aamby Valley Lonavala.

Here’s our Jeep Compass Trailhawk review-

Design

The basic silhouette and design of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is same as the standard Compass. But to add the Trail-Rated 4x4 Badge (which we will discuss below), a few cosmetic changes have been made to the Trailhawk. The SUV gets a black anti-glare decal on the bonnet, a raised ground clearance, redesigned bumpers for increased approach and departure angles, the new dual-tone wheels with Falken all-terrain tyres, and a red tow hook at the rear.

Just to put numbers on these changes, the ground clearance now sits at to 205mm (30 mm more than the Compass), water wading depth at 840mm, a 26.5 degree approach angle and 31.6 degrees departure angle. All these changes make the Jeep Compass Trailhawk a different beast as compared to the regular Compass.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk Trail-Rated 4x4 badge. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

There are a few other changes to the exterior as well like a gunmetal finish on the trademark seven-slat grille, fog lamp surrounds and the window line. The Trail-Rated 4x4 badges on both the fenders add to the charm. Jeep missed out on the additional two red two hooks on the front to meet the pedestrian crash norms of India. In totality, the red-coloured Trailhawk with black treatment we drove had a refreshing look.

Cabin

Inside the cabin, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets an all-black treatment, similar to the Compass Black Pack edition. You get a feature loaded cabin with a large 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple and Android connectivity, cruise control, 7.0-inch multi-info display, all-weather floor mats, climate control, reverse parking camera and an optional panoramic sunroof.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

However, unlike the Limited Plus variant, the Trailhawk misses big time on powered front seats, auto headlamps and wipers, all to save the cost. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk, like the Compass, is not a very practical car and can accommodate four-full grown adults at best. The boot space is also manageable.

In terms of safety features, the Compass Trailhawk gets Six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill-start assist, as part of the safety kit.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk steering wheel. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Performance

We will start discussing the Jeep Compass Trailhawk’s performance with the Trail-Rated 4x4 badge. For the uninitiated, Jeep accords their SUVs with this badge only when they pass on five categories most needed for proper off-roading activities - Traction, Water Fording, Maneuverability, Articulation and Ground Clearance.

Now the Jeep Compass is the smallest Jeep car to ever get this badge, but small doesn’t mean it is not worthy. To test the might of the Compass Trailhawk to its fullest, Jeep generously chose an off-roading track and various courses were made to test the SUV on the 5 categories and to our surprise, Jeep successfully conquered all the courses.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets 2.0L diesel engine. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Jeep Compass gets a Selec-Terrain system with various terrain modes like wet, mud, snow to drive on slippery road and keep the traction on. However, Jeep has added another Rock Crawl mode for driving on rock and boulders. Jeep has also added the ‘Active Drive Low 4x4 system’, which comprises a low-range four-wheel-drive arrangement. We tested the traction of the Trailhawk on steep grades using this new 4x4 system and there was enough traction to climb some of the toughest terrains on the course.

The steering is also tuned to take sharp turns and navigate narrow gaps and there were enough opportunities to test the steering capabilities. The highlight of our drive was a steep 70-degree drop and our heart sank while coming down from such height. All systems, including the hill descent control fails during such a drop. However, the Trailhawk kept its calm and got us down with an ease.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 9-speed DCT gearbox. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

At the heart of these off-roading duties is the standard 2.0-litre diesel engine that gets few changes making it a charming package. 1) The engine is a BS-VI compliant version in accordance with the upcoming emission norms to be implemented by 1st April 2020 and 2) It has the much-sought-after 9-speed automatic gearbox, fulfilling the necessary diesel-automatic powertrain combination. The engine produces 173hp and 350Nm of torque and interestingly, can run on BS IV fuel as well.

While we can’t test the engine capabilities during the off-roading course, we also drove the car on the road to understand how good it is to drive in regular conditions. For the car of this size, the engine output is staggering and you feel the engine outperforming your own expectations at times. The 9-speed auto behaves well and complements the engine well, that has a very prominent low end torque otherwise, but a not so linear power delivery.

The steering is precise and gives you ample feedback on corners. The ride quality is on a softer side and the NVH levels are controlled. However, there’s a lot of noise inside the cabin when you push the car to its limits.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk back. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Verdict

The Jeep Compass has always been a good performer on the road. But it's the uncharted territories and off-road trails where the Compass Trailhawk excels. We were surprised to see how well the Trailhawk performs in some of the difficult terrains and off-roading conditions (and we have done off-roading in some of the well-known and incredibly expensive SUVs). To add to the off-roading charm is the new 9- speed auto gearbox, over 50+ safety features and the iconic Jeep brand name. All-in-all, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is a lethal package for the adventure junkies out there.