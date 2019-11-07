Jeep Compass Trailhawk Road Test Review – More Than an Off-Roader?

Jeep India recently introduced the Compass Trailhawk SUV in the country, positioning it as the hardcore off-roading variant of the popular Compass SUV. Being awarded the in-house ‘Trail Rated 4x4’ badge, the Compass Trailhawk is one of the most competent, yet value-for-money off-roader in India and we tested its abilities to the fullest during our first-drive review. But as it happens, people end up driving SUVs for mostly daily commuting with little or no off-roading at all. The question then is, with the regular Compass in the portfolio, does it make sense to buy a Trailhawk? The only way to find is to test drive the Compass Trailhawk and understand its on-road performance. Here’s our review –

Design

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is basically the standard Compass with some minor cosmetic changes that distinguish between the two vehicles. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets a black anti-glare decal on the bonnet, raised ground clearance, redesigned bumpers for increased approach and departure angles, new dual-tone wheels with Falken all-terrain tyres, and a red tow hook at the rear.

To put things into perspective, the ground clearance now sits at 205mm (30 mm more than the Compass), water wading depth at 840mm, a 26.5 degrees approach angle and 31.6 degrees departure angle.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk cabin. (Image: Prashant Rai/ News18.com)

There are few other changes to the exterior as well like a gunmetal finish on the trademark seven-slat grille, fog lamp surrounds and the window line. The Trail-Rated 4x4 badges on both the fenders add to the charm. All these changes make the Jeep Compass Trailhawk a different beast as compared to the regular Compass. While we drove the white coloured unit for our review, there’s also a red colour on offer.

Cabin

Inside the cabin, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets an all-black treatment and a feature-loaded cabin with a large 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple and Android connectivity, cruise control, 7.0-inch multi-info display, all-weather floor mats, climate control, reverse parking camera and a panoramic sunroof.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk Selec Terrain System. (Image: Prashant Rai/ News18.com)

However, the Trailhawk misses big time on powered front seats, auto headlamps and wipers, all to save the cost. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk, like the Compass, is not a very practical car and can accommodate four-full grown adults at best. In terms of safety features, the Compass Trailhawk gets six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and hill-start assist as part of the safety kit.

Performance

The road test we performed was purely to understand the on-road dynamics of the SUV and not the off-road capabilities, which we have already seen and came out mighty impressed. At the heart of the Trailhawk is the Compass’ 2.0-litre diesel engine that gets few changes including 1) BS-VI compliance in accordance with the upcoming emission norms to be implemented by 1st April 2020 and 2) a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2.0-litre engine. (Image: Prashant Rai/ News18.com)

The engine produces 173hp and 350Nm of torque and can run on BS-IV fuel as well. For the car of this size, the engine output is staggering and you feel the engine outperforming your own expectations at times. The 9-speed auto behaves well and complements the engine well, that has a very prominent low-end torque otherwise, but a not so linear power delivery.

However, the cars behave oddly while downshifting, as if you’re driving a racecar. That being said, the steering is precise and gives you ample feedback on corners. The ride quality is on the softer side and the NVH levels are controlled. The off-roading Falken tyres are not the best ones for on-road driving and are a bit sticky.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk rear. (Image: Prashant Rai/ News18.com)

Verdict

A couple of months back when we first tested the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, it screamed off-roading from every angle. We were surprised to see how well the Trailhawk performed in some of the most hostile terrains and off-roading conditions. Add to it the new 9- speed auto gearbox, over 50+ safety features and the iconic Jeep brand name, the Trailhawk seems like a pretty good package on the paper. That being said, most of the owners won’t do off-roading after putting north of Rs 26 lakhs on the Trailhawk and there lies the problem. If you’re one of those people who buy SUV for its road presence, get a top-spec Jeep Compass like the Limited Plus model. Not only will you save several lakh bucks, but you will also be happier with the performance in the daily run.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.