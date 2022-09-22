Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition Debuts at 2022 Detroit Motor Show

American automaker Jeep is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special anniversary edition of its successful Grand Cherokee 4xe SUV. The company unveiled the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition at the ongoing 2022 Detroit Motor Show. The exterior of this special edition SUV comes with a blacked-out appearance with an upgraded front fascia and new 20-inch black wheels. It sports a dual-pane sunroof, dual exhausts, lower moldings, sill cladding, wheel fares and the signature blue tow hooks. The special edition badging also finds prominence on the exterior of the SUV.

Jeep is touting the SUV as the most technologically advanced and 4×4-capable Grand Cherokee yet. Powered by a hybrid system, the SUV comes with the ability to deliver 40 km of all-electric range. Under the hood, it is powered by a unit that can produce up to 375 hp of power and torque peaking at 637 Nm.

The interiors of the 30th-anniversary edition of Jeep Grand Cherokee feature black Capri leather giving it a premium look. The SUV gets ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, a wireless Apple CarPlay and android auto, plus navigation with 3D graphics, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Uconnect 5 with a 10.1-inch touchscreen along with a host of other convenience features.

Rain sensing wipers, front/rear park assists, intersection Collision Assist, passive entry, digital rearview mirror and 360-degree surround view camera system come as a standard on this new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The SUV also gets loaded with a with 4×4 Selec-Terrain traction management system offering five terrain modes- Auto, Rock Snow, Mud/ Sand.

Other key highlights include 110 advanced safety features, drowsy driver detection, night vision cameras and a 10.25-inch front passenger screen with a rear-seat monitoring camera system and built-in Amazon Fire TV.

While a final word on the pricing is not out, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition is likely to go on sale early next year.

