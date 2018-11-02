Jeep Grand Cherokee Joins Anti-Terrorism Unit of Italian Carabinieri

Jeep Grand Cherokee For Carabinieri. (Image: Jeep)

Jeep Grand Cherokee has put on the uniform of the Italian Carabinieri and joined the anti-terrorism unit. Sporting the Force's institutional blue livery, the special fleet of 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee models is powered by the 190-hp 3.0-litre V-6 Multijet diesel engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.Various parts of the Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles for the Carabinieri were armored, including the windscreen and side windows, tyres and body. The suspension components were reinforced to enhance on-road handling capabilities. The end result is a tactical vehicle capable of ensuring top-level safety for servicemen and women while offering mechanical reliability to take on any mission.These special Jeep Grand Cherokee models feature all-new blue LED flashers on the tailgate positioned by the sides of the license plate. In the cabin, they are equipped with the advanced technological systems used by the Force, such as the Odino system which connects in real time to the joint databases of the Italian Police, the vehicle registration authorities and Ania. The system runs on a 7" Android tablet and is placed on sliding tracks located on the dashboard.The first of the 19-vehicle fleet was delivered to the Italian Carabinieri a few days ago in Rome. By the end of this year, the entire Grand Cherokee fleet will be on active duty across Italy, reinforcing the historic partnership between the FCA Group and the Carabinieri. The relationship was born after the World War II when all patrol cars featured the Alfa Romeo brand. The new Grand Cherokee fleet joins the Renegade and the Wrangler SUVs already in service with the Carabinieri and is enhanced by the off-road capabilities of the Jeep brand.