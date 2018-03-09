Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with 700 horsepower to be Launched in European Market

For a while now, European motor enthusiasts have looked longingly across the Atlantic at the stupendously powerful Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats, with their 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque engines and relatively bargain prices. While Europeans won't be getting those two anytime soon, they will be getting that awesome engine -- under the hood of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.The news seems to have gone somewhat under the radar, perhaps overshadowed by a raft of electric and hybrid models at this year's Geneva Motor Show, but Jeep announced at the event that it was bringing the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to the European market early in the second quarter of this year.As well as an exterior that's more aggressive than the standard model, this outrageously non-politically correct model features a supercharged 6.2 liter Hemi V-8 engine delivering 700 horsepower and 868 Nm of torque. That gets this mighty SUV from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in as little as 3.7 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 289 km/h (180 mph).To cope with that monumental amount of power and to deliver world-class on-road driving dynamics and handling, the Trackhawk also features Jeep's Selec-Trac all-wheel-drive system with five dynamic modes, Bilstein adaptive dampening suspension, and a Brembo performance braking system.As well as being the most powerful production SUV in the world the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is also a flagship model in every way, with just about every safety, comfort and connectivity feature imaginable as part of its standard specification.Other Jeep models making their European debuts in Geneva were the new Cherokee and the new fourth-generation of Jeep's most iconic model, the Wrangler.Also introduced at the show this year was the Jeep Compass Night Eagle, which is a new special-edition model featuring Gloss Black accents and exterior finishes giving a more aggressive slant and sporty appeal to the design of the compact Jeep crossover SUV. The latest new special-edition now completes the Night Eagle special series lineup, which in Europe has included the Renegade, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler.