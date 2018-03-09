English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with 700 horsepower to be Launched in European Market
To cope with that monumental amount of power and to deliver world-class on-road driving dynamics and handling, the Trackhawk also features Jeep's Selec-Trac all-wheel-drive system with five dynamic modes, Bilstein adaptive dampening suspension, and a Brembo performance braking system.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
For a while now, European motor enthusiasts have looked longingly across the Atlantic at the stupendously powerful Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats, with their 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque engines and relatively bargain prices. While Europeans won't be getting those two anytime soon, they will be getting that awesome engine -- under the hood of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The news seems to have gone somewhat under the radar, perhaps overshadowed by a raft of electric and hybrid models at this year's Geneva Motor Show, but Jeep announced at the event that it was bringing the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to the European market early in the second quarter of this year.
As well as an exterior that's more aggressive than the standard model, this outrageously non-politically correct model features a supercharged 6.2 liter Hemi V-8 engine delivering 700 horsepower and 868 Nm of torque. That gets this mighty SUV from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in as little as 3.7 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 289 km/h (180 mph).
To cope with that monumental amount of power and to deliver world-class on-road driving dynamics and handling, the Trackhawk also features Jeep's Selec-Trac all-wheel-drive system with five dynamic modes, Bilstein adaptive dampening suspension, and a Brembo performance braking system.
As well as being the most powerful production SUV in the world the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is also a flagship model in every way, with just about every safety, comfort and connectivity feature imaginable as part of its standard specification.
Other Jeep models making their European debuts in Geneva were the new Cherokee and the new fourth-generation of Jeep's most iconic model, the Wrangler.
Also introduced at the show this year was the Jeep Compass Night Eagle, which is a new special-edition model featuring Gloss Black accents and exterior finishes giving a more aggressive slant and sporty appeal to the design of the compact Jeep crossover SUV. The latest new special-edition now completes the Night Eagle special series lineup, which in Europe has included the Renegade, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
The news seems to have gone somewhat under the radar, perhaps overshadowed by a raft of electric and hybrid models at this year's Geneva Motor Show, but Jeep announced at the event that it was bringing the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to the European market early in the second quarter of this year.
As well as an exterior that's more aggressive than the standard model, this outrageously non-politically correct model features a supercharged 6.2 liter Hemi V-8 engine delivering 700 horsepower and 868 Nm of torque. That gets this mighty SUV from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in as little as 3.7 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 289 km/h (180 mph).
To cope with that monumental amount of power and to deliver world-class on-road driving dynamics and handling, the Trackhawk also features Jeep's Selec-Trac all-wheel-drive system with five dynamic modes, Bilstein adaptive dampening suspension, and a Brembo performance braking system.
As well as being the most powerful production SUV in the world the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is also a flagship model in every way, with just about every safety, comfort and connectivity feature imaginable as part of its standard specification.
Other Jeep models making their European debuts in Geneva were the new Cherokee and the new fourth-generation of Jeep's most iconic model, the Wrangler.
Also introduced at the show this year was the Jeep Compass Night Eagle, which is a new special-edition model featuring Gloss Black accents and exterior finishes giving a more aggressive slant and sporty appeal to the design of the compact Jeep crossover SUV. The latest new special-edition now completes the Night Eagle special series lineup, which in Europe has included the Renegade, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhawan, Bowlers Star as India Register 6-wicket Win Over Bangladesh
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show
- Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Immerse Sridevi's Ashes In Ganga River At Haridwar
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018