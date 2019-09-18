Take the pledge to vote

Auto
1-min read

Jeep Inaugurates New Sales and Service Facility in Siliguri

With this new facility, FCA now has 85 sales and service outlets across India in 72 towns and cities.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Jeep Compass Trailhawk
FCA India has inaugurated the new ‘Jeep Connect’ retail and after-sale service facilities in Siliguri, West Bengal. Named Celica Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., this is the 10th Jeep Connect facility in the country.

Commenting on the opening, Dr Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “Jeep Connect as a network strategy is important to us and this new outlet in Siliguri allows us to have a presence at the foothills of the majestic Himalayan range – a natural habitat for Jeep SUVs. Our customers from Siliguri and neighbouring towns had reached out, requesting us to open a Jeep® authorised sales and Mopar® service touchpoint in the city. We are delighted that we could meet their expectation and welcome many more aspiring customers to join the Jeep family.”

This 2000 square-feet ‘Jeep Connect’ showroom in Siliguri will have a two-car display, 6500 square-foot Mopar workshop, with four service bays that will be equipped to fulfil jobs related to periodic maintenance as well as accident jobs by company trained personnel.

With this new facility, FCA now has 85 sales and service outlets across India in 72 towns and cities. The company this year opened new retail and Mopar service facilities in Goa, Bengaluru, Kottayam, Chennai and Lucknow.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
