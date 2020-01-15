Jeep India Launches Diesel Compass Variants with 9-Speed Auto Gearbox, Prices Start at Rs 21.96 Lakh

Auto-maker FCA India launched two variants of its sports utility vehicle Jeep Compass priced up to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The two variants -- Longitude and Limited Plus -- with all-wheel drive (AWD 4x4) configuration powered by the locally manufactured BSVI-compliant 2-litre 173 HP turbo-diesel engine. The new trims also come with nine-speed automatic transmission. The Jeep Compass 4x4 Longitude 9AT has been priced at Rs 21.96 lakh, while the Limited Plus trim is tagged at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

We are strengthening and expanding the Jeep Compass range with the introduction of four diesel automatic variants, of which, the base and top-end variant will available to consumers right away," Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India President and MD Partha Datta said in a statement. Both variants offer more equipment, boosting the value-for-money proposition for the customer, which the company believes will increase its share in the segment, he added.

"This rollout has also given us the opportunity to offer our locally-made BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain to consumers much before the statutory deadline," Datta said.

The Longitude version comes with standard features such as 17-inch alloys, safety aids such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control (TC), hill start assist (HSA), disc brakes on all four wheels, among others. The top-of-the-line Limited Plus trim comes with sun roof, auto headlamps, rain sensitive wipers, six airbags and 18-inch alloy wheels.

