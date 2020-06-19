Jeep India Launches Pre-Owned Car Service ‘Selected For You’ in India

FCA India has announced the introduction of its all-new certified pre-owned vehicle business - ‘Selected For You’. This comes after three years of the launch of the first-ever made-in-India Jeep. With nearly 60,000 Jeep Compass SUVs on the road, customers now have the opportunity to trade in any existing vehicle for either a new or a certified pre-owned Jeep Compass by registering on the company’s dedicated website.

Selected For You is currently operational in 42 FCA dealerships across India, and will be expanded to 65 dealerships by August this year. FCA India introduced a pilot operation of Selected For You in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2019 and will now be expanding nationwide over the course of the next few weeks.

Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “The Jeep Compass enjoys exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market, and that is a great opportunity for our customers. Selected For You, being cultivated as a shop-in-shop business model, assures trust, confidence and peace of mind for customers. A certified pre-owned Jeep Compass under Selected For You, promises high quality, certified standards and will be as reliable as our straight from the factory model. We are entering the pre-owned vehicle business also because are gearing up to launch all-new Jeep models in India and Jeep customers will have the opportunity to upgrade.”

Selected For You accepts vehicles of any brand in trade for either a new or pre-owned Jeep Compass. As per the company, every pre-owned Jeep Compass will be certified after a 125-point inspection check, thorough verification of past ownership, service records and extensive pre-sale on-road testing. A Selected For You, certified Jeep Compass will be offered with a warranty of 36 months or 60,000 km (whichever comes earlier), complemented by 24x7 Roadside Assistance (RSA).