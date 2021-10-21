Jeep India Recalls 39 Units of Imported Wrangler SUVs Over Faulty Fuel Line Connector

Automobile marquee, Jeep, has decided to recall 39 units of its Wrangler off-roader model in India over a faulty fuel supply line connector. The imported vehicles were manufactured between January 24 and March 17, 2020. Jeep India, however, assured that the Wrangler models, assembled in India, are safe since they went on sale in March 2021. The company will be contacting owners of the affected vehicles to inspect the fuel supply line connector for any defect. If found faulty, the part will be replaced free of cost.

According to the automaker, there were cases of faulty fuel supply line connector cracking, which, if left unchecked, have the potential of catching fire through fuel leakage, and ultimately lead to loss of property and life. Jeep India said the recall would ensure customer safety and the owners of the affected vehicles driving without any concerns.

“Customer safety and the quality of our vehicles are the topmost priorities for us. Thanks to our continuous and stringent quality control processes this issue was identified early,” Nipun Mahajan, head of Jeep India, said. “Trained technicians at our authorised workshops across the country will conduct the necessary checks and procedures, at no cost to the customers.”

Also Watch:

The Wrangler, currently priced at Rs 55.15 lakh (ex-showroom price), runs on a 271PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine driving all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox. Other noteworthy features of the Wrangler include Jeep’s Rock Trac system with off-road modes (Rubicon only), locking differentials, and sway bar disconnect for better articulation.

Just last month, Maruti Suzuki had also recalled nearly 1.81 lakh vehicles over a possible defect in the motor-generator unit (MGU). The models included petrol variants of the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020. The replacement of the affected parts is expected to begin from the first week of November 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.