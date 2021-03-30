Jeep Launches 4xe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Trailheads Throughout United States

As part of this year’s Easter Jeep® Safari, the Jeep brand is taking electrified propulsion beyond the paved road with the innovative 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. Partnering with Electrify America to create the Jeep 4xe Charging Network, Jeep-branded EV charging stations will be installed at or near the trailheads of Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails over the next year, allowing owners to take full-advantage of their electrified Jeep SUV.

Jeep 4xe charging stations are scheduled to open this spring at three of the most popular off-road sites and iconic trails for the Jeep brand — Moab, Utah; the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, California; and Big Bear, California.

Additional Jeep 4xe Charging Stations are scheduled to be operational around the country by the end of 2021. The charging stations will be located near Jeep Badge of Honor trails, an industry exclusive off-road rewards program to support enthusiasts looking to earn a Badge of Honor for their new Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Jeep 4xe Charging Stations will be either directly connected to the power grid or use solar power to generate electricity. “Electrification opens a new chapter in the Jeep brand story, and it brings an entirely new level of excitement and enjoyment to our enthusiastic owners,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO — Stellantis. “Key to making Jeep brand the greenest SUV brand is assuring our owners can enjoy the benefits of electric propulsion wherever they go, including the most iconic off-road trails in the country.”