Jeep Plans on Introducing Gorilla Glass in Wrangler and Gladiator for Added Off-Road Safety

Gorilla Glass is famous for protecting phone screens from external damage, and Jeep means to introduce these glasses into its Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles. The glass will be able to protect these car windshields from external factors such as pebbles and stones, as these cars are made for tougher terrains. Gorilla Glass is a synthetically strengthened glass that's thinner, lightweight, and very resilient to impacts. It is commonly seen on smartphones and other electronic devices.

As per Mopar Insiders, the component intended for the Jeep pair will have a thin Gorilla Glass internal ply and a 52 percent thicker exterior ply. It will be almost three times stronger than a normal windshield, which is excellent news for off-road enthusiasts who frequently collide with branches and other objects.

The Gorilla Glass windshield might give that extra layer of protection and prevent a majority of the damage. However, it may come with an additional expense. It is stated that people who choose these particular windshields may have to pay an extra fee of up to $95 (Rs 6,969 approx). Looking at the bigger picture, particularly for those who often use their Jeep models off-road, it may be a little price to be paid for some much-desired vehicle protection.

However, not all variants will be eligible for the glass. At the debut, it will only be available on the Willys, Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon 392, Sahara 4xe, and Rubicon 4xe variants of Wranglers, as well as the Willys, Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave variants of Gladiator.Jeep has not responded to the report, and it has not disclosed plans to provide a Gorilla Glass windshield on any off-roader vehicle. If the report is true, formal information will most likely be released in the next few weeks.

Nevertheless, the aftermarket has already filled the requirement for stronger windshields. Hyper performance Glass Products, located in Michigan, manufactures a Gorilla Glass windscreen for the fourth-generation Wrangler and Gladiator. It charges around $700 (Rs 51,360 approx) for a basic windshield, which includes free shipment and a two-year guarantee but does not include installation.

Credit: Mopar Insiders

