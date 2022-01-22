Jeep Renegade, Compass Hybrid Version Debuts in the US - Here's All You Need to Know

US-based SUV maker, Jeep has unveiled and introduced the new hybrid variants of the two very successful creations by the company, Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass. The two models are the only ones with plug-in hybrid powertrains.While a purely electric car can only tread on the tarmac till the battery does not run out of charge, plug-in hybrid or mildly electrified vehicles offer the best of both worlds to the driver. The vehicle is honed with a fossil-fuel-powered engine and an electric motor.

The company boasts of providing the only electrified SUV in countries like Germany, Belgium, France, Netherlands, and Portugal. The new models will be equipped with a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre turbo engine, which will churn a peak torque of 240Nm and a maximum of 130bhp of power. The petrol-powered engine is coupled with a 48-volt, 15-kW electric motor capable of producing 55Nm of torque and a maximum of 20bhp power. The power-producing setup is assisted by a 7-speed 7HDT300 dual-clutch, automatic transmission.

“Today’s announcement builds upon the success of our current 4xe plug-in-hybrid portfolio and is another step towards the comprehensive electrification of our full product line-up in Europe,” said Antonella Bruno, Head, Jeep Europe, in a press release.

The official statement further mentions the features offered in the hybrid-SUVs are Silent Start, starting the car on an EV mode, Energy Recover, or regenerative braking, and Boost and Load Point Shift, torque assistance.

Inside the cabin, the car is adorned with an 8.4-inch and a 10.1-inch (limited to Jeep Compass) Uconnect NAV system with touchscreen to help the passengers access various smart and assistive features. More features include Traffic Sign Recognition, Drowsy Driver Alert, Intelligent Speed Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking, among others.

The cars are being launched under the aegis of ‘Upland.’ The cars include a Maz Azur exterior paint, a dual-tone roof, and 17-inch and 18-inch (Renegade and Compass) alloy wheels.

