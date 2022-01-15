Jeep Renegade Facelift Unveiled Globally; Shows Subtle Cosmetic Tweaks, New Tech and More

Jeep is putting quite a lot of focus on improving its line-up, as it unveiled the 2022 facelift version of its popular Renegade SUV in Brazil. This will be the second update/facelift for the popular SUV, which will first go on sale in Brazil followed by other international markets. The Renegade which has been around since 2014, is the American brand’s smallest SUV vehicle globally, however, the 2022 update brings in a host of subtle cosmetic changes, along with a bunch of new features and tech as well.

According to the Team-BHP report, the 2022 Renegade facelift version sports a new slimmer grille upfront along with a new set of headlamps which are integrated with the turn indicators and LED daytime running lamp (DRLs). The front bumper gets a beefier cladding and the rectangular fog lamps move up a bit than before giving it a new look altogether.

The SUV’s profile largely remains unchanged; however, the rear sports new graphics for the tail-lamps and a restyled bumper with a prominent faux skid plate and narrower lights at the bends. The 2022 facelift version also features a new dual-tone design for its alloy wheels.

There aren’t many changes to the overall design and layout of the 2022 Renegade’s interior. However, it has been updated with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a new steering wheel. Additionally, the infotainment system is also expected to run new software, but the climate control switchgear remains the same as the pre-facelift Compass model in India.

The 2022 Renegade facelift version currently unveiled in Brazil sports a T270 badge on its tailgate. This means it will be powered by a new 1.3-litre turbo-flex unit producing 185 BHP and 270 Nm that runs on ethanol. Its petrol sibling is capable of producing 180bhp.

ALSO READ: Renault Kiger CVT Review: Well Shaped Package For Fun and Practicality

At present, the Renegade is offered in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations which are paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The automatic also comes in a nine-speed in select markets.

Also Watch:

The 2022 Jeep Renegade facelift is expected to hit the dealership late this month or February.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.