Jeep Reveals First-Ever All-Electric SUV Ahead of Global Debut in 2023

US-based automaker Jeep, owned by Stellantis, has revealed the first images of its upcoming electric SUV and confirmed that it will launch in 2023.

According to The Verge, Jeep has been slower to embrace electrification as compared to many of its rivals. The automaker has released plug-in hybrid versions of its Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs and plans an off-roading version of the Grand Cherokee, the Trailhawk, which also comes with a hybrid motor.

But the unnamed SUV coming out next year will be Jeep’s first purely battery-electric vehicle, the report said.

The automaker recently announced that it would release “zero-emission" versions of all of its vehicles by 2025, along with plug-hybrid variants.

The new Jeep EV would fall within the comprehensive plan last year by Stellantis, the multi-national conglomeration that formed last year when Fiat Chrysler merged with the French PSA Group, to electrify the lineups at most of its brands. That includes EV versions of the Ram 1500 pickup truck and an electric Dodge muscle car.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Stellantis also teased the upcoming Ram 1500 truck with images showing off the vehicle’s lighting setup. The image appears to be just a design sketch, leaving open the possibility that Ram has yet to settle on a final form of its upcoming electric truck.

Ram is also making an electric ProMaster delivery van that will be incorporated into Amazon’s fleet starting in 2023, the report said.

Also Watch:

Both the Jeep EV and Ram 1500 EV will likely use Stellantis’ STLA platform, which is one of the four platforms used by the automaker for its upcoming lineup of EVs, it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.