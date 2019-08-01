Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jeep to Bring a 7-Seater Compass Based SUV, Renegade to India – Kevin Flynn [Video]

We had a discussion with Kevin Flynn, MD and CEO, FCA India on a variety of topics including Jeep Compass, brand's future and more.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Jeep to Bring a 7-Seater Compass Based SUV, Renegade to India – Kevin Flynn [Video]
Kevin Flynn, MD and CEO, FCA India.
FCA Group, the American conglomerate recently announced to introduce Jeep as the brand’s face in India and discontinue Fiat cars. Putting all the resources in Jeep, the brand launched the Made-in-India Compass Trailhawk All-wheel Drive (AWD) SUV at Rs 26.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Trailhawk is a more potent and off-road inclined version of the Jeep Compass that starts at Rs 15.6 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India).

At the recent media drive of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, we got an opportunity to interact with Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India who said, “We are offering a lot more of the Jeep DNA in the Trailhawk which we believe Indian customers will appreciate and enjoy. Our Trail Rated All-wheel Drive SUV has all the core ingredients that a Jeep SUV should have, and additionally delivers to the Indian’s customer’s aspirations of intelligent driving aids and equipment for both the urban and adventurous, prioritises the safety of occupants and makes you a part of a long lineage that the global Jeep community is proud of.”

Apart from the Compass Trailhawk, Kevin Flynn also talked about future Indian strategy including new products like a 7-Seater Compass based SUV and a small SUV which could be the Renegade. He also discussed the Jeep Compass’ built quality and what makes the SUV so likeable in India.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Also Watch

