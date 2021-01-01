Jeep to Launch New Seven-Seater SUV in India, Won't Carry Compass Brand Name

The Jeep is on top of its game currently. The brand on January 7 is going to launch the facelift Jeep Compass. Apart from that, reports suggest that the car maker is also coming up with a seven seater SUV that is likely to use the monocoque platform that it already has in the Compass.

According to a report in Auto Car, the vehicle will be longer than the Jeep version available now, so that it can accommodate an entire extra row of seats to make it a seven seater. Now, that the length is being increased, it is obvious that the wheelbase too will be increased accordingly. In terms of the features, the vehicle is likely to have a large touchscreen system, a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch wheels and cruise control, among many others.

The seven-seater vehicle will be powered by 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, multijet turbo-diesel engine that will produce around 200hp. From what is known till now, there are chances that the engine is teamed up with a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Apart from this, there is no information about how the car looks in terms of design and what colours will it be made available in. Currently, it is difficult to comment upon the types of gearbox that the vehicle will be capable of housing.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Compass is going to be launched in five options, including Sport Plus, Longitude Option, Limited Plus, Night Eagle, and Trailhawk. The upcoming car houses a 1.4 litre turbo petrol unit with 160 Bhp-250 Nm and a 2.0 litre turbo diesel unit with 170 Bhp-350 Nm. The petrol variant has two gearbox options including the 6-speed manual and 7-speed twin clutch automatic; while the diesel variant of the car will have 6-speed manual and 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Watch the glimpse of the car here.