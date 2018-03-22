Jeep Unveils 7 Concept SUVs at the Annual Moab Easter Safari

Nacho Jeep at Moab. (Image: Jeep)

Every year Jeep holds an Easter Safari in the Moab Desert, and part of the custom is to bring a few new concept models along to fire up the enthusiasts attending the event. This year will be the 52nd year of the Moab Easter Jeep Safari, and FCA revealed a couple of cryptic teaser images recently of two concepts destined for this year's event. Now the company has revealed a full complement of seven concepts in all their glory that have been custom-built to delight attendees this year.The Jeep 4Speed is a lightweight version of the Wrangler where carbon-fiber is very much the order of the day. Powered by the all-new 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the 4Speed and its weight-saving measures are designed to bolster the Wrangler's already impressive off-road performance.Next up is the Sandstorm, and this is a Baja desert racer-inspired design that's still intended to be used as a daily driver. It features an extreme-duty suspension system that can cope with the rough stuff, but is also more than capable of working well in the urban jungle. Performance is definitely to the fore with this one as it's powered by a 6.4-liter V-8 from the Mopar performance catalogue.The Jeep B-Ute is a rugged take on the Renegade that would surely find favor with buyers if it was ever offered from the factory. Some of it could be recreated by a dealer or individual using Mopar parts, but it would be hard to resist as a factory model if you saw it in a showroom.Perhaps as a nod towards the revival of the Bronco by Ford, the Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip is probably best described as a stretched restomod of a 1965 Jeep Wagoneer. It looks entirely retro, but there's a modern 5.7-liter Hemi engine under the hood, but this isn't to be confused with an all-new production Wagoneer that's in the pipeline.If you throw a Mopar catalogue of parts at a Wrangler and give it a bright orangey-yellow paint job, you might come up with the Nacho Jeep yourself. It's named after the Nacho yellow paint scheme it wears so boldly, and, apart from the wheels, you could replicate it yourself if your pockets are deep enough.Another take on the Wrangler is the four-door J-Wagon, which is another model designed to be a dual-purpose model that's as at home in the city as it is crawling over boulders or driving through streams.Finally, the Jeepster is one of the two teased last week, and it's a retro-inspired concept built from a Wrangler Rubicon. This is a largely cosmetic enhancement of the Rubicon, although the interior roll cage is a strong hint of the kind of off-roading this vehicle is built to cope with.The 2018 Moab Easter Jeep Safari is being held between March 24 and April 1 in the Moab desert in Utah.