Jeep Wrangler Based ROADM8 Concept SUV Showcased by Super 8 Hotel Chain [Video]

Super 8 —the world’s largest economy hotel brand — is rolling into the 2018 New York International Auto Show with ROADM8 —a one-of-kind, fully customized, road-trip-ready vehicle highlighting the best that Super 8 hotels have to offer with its recent $100 million in renovations at more than 1,800 hotels across North America.ROADM8, the one-of-a-kind road-trip-ready concept car is based on the popular Jeep Wrangler SUV and highlights Super 8’s new look and feel. The vehicle includes custom amenities, such as a built-in coffee maker, mini-fridge and more, emulating the brand’s renovated hotel rooms.Outside, you’ll find the familiar red and yellow from our iconic sign, while inside is are warm colors, sleek finishes, hyper-local black and white art and more—all of which serve as a direct call back to our newly renovated rooms. Other super amenities like on-demand coffee, a built-in refrigerator, easy USB charging and WiFi, among others are also added.Customizations include, but are not limited to, Black and white hyperlocal artwork under the hood, Custom interior fabrics, patterns and colors (made from materials found in Super 8 rooms), On-demand coffee machine, Custom tablets displaying Super 8’s artwork highlighted in the redesign.