English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jeep Wrangler Based ROADM8 Concept SUV Showcased by Super 8 Hotel Chain [Video]
ROADM8, the one-of-a-kind road-trip-ready concept car is based on the popular Jeep Wrangler SUV and highlights Super 8’s new look and feel.
ROADM8 Jeep Wrangler Super 8 hotels. (Image: Super8)
Super 8 —the world’s largest economy hotel brand — is rolling into the 2018 New York International Auto Show with ROADM8 —a one-of-kind, fully customized, road-trip-ready vehicle highlighting the best that Super 8 hotels have to offer with its recent $100 million in renovations at more than 1,800 hotels across North America.
ROADM8, the one-of-a-kind road-trip-ready concept car is based on the popular Jeep Wrangler SUV and highlights Super 8’s new look and feel. The vehicle includes custom amenities, such as a built-in coffee maker, mini-fridge and more, emulating the brand’s renovated hotel rooms.
Outside, you’ll find the familiar red and yellow from our iconic sign, while inside is are warm colors, sleek finishes, hyper-local black and white art and more—all of which serve as a direct call back to our newly renovated rooms. Other super amenities like on-demand coffee, a built-in refrigerator, easy USB charging and WiFi, among others are also added.
Customizations include, but are not limited to, Black and white hyperlocal artwork under the hood, Custom interior fabrics, patterns and colors (made from materials found in Super 8 rooms), On-demand coffee machine, Custom tablets displaying Super 8’s artwork highlighted in the redesign.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
ROADM8, the one-of-a-kind road-trip-ready concept car is based on the popular Jeep Wrangler SUV and highlights Super 8’s new look and feel. The vehicle includes custom amenities, such as a built-in coffee maker, mini-fridge and more, emulating the brand’s renovated hotel rooms.
Outside, you’ll find the familiar red and yellow from our iconic sign, while inside is are warm colors, sleek finishes, hyper-local black and white art and more—all of which serve as a direct call back to our newly renovated rooms. Other super amenities like on-demand coffee, a built-in refrigerator, easy USB charging and WiFi, among others are also added.
Customizations include, but are not limited to, Black and white hyperlocal artwork under the hood, Custom interior fabrics, patterns and colors (made from materials found in Super 8 rooms), On-demand coffee machine, Custom tablets displaying Super 8’s artwork highlighted in the redesign.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vivo V9 Review: A Notch Above Other Android Phones at Rs 22,990
- Kapil Sharma Turns 37: Sunil Grover Buries The Hatchet, Wishes His 'Brother' Health and Happiness
- Pressure Back on Real Madrid and Zidane With Juventus Hurdle
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Let Them Show Our Drama Serials and Films First, Says Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat