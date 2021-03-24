Jeep Wrangler Magneto Electric SUV Concept Unveiled; Here's Everything You Need to Know

Jeep revealed the Wrangler Magneto EV concept on Monday, March 22. The all-new Wrangler is an electric version and will debut alongside three other concepts at the annual Easter Jeep Safari in the United States of America. The teaser image of the vehicle was already released earlier this month. Also, the vehicle is based on the two-door Wrangler Rubicon. The new Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept enables the customers to know how the American 4×4 will survive in the era of electric vehicles.

Here is all you need to know about the Jeep Wrangler Magneto:

Design: The exterior design of the vehicle resembles Wrangler Rubicon with the ‘Magneto ‘badge at the same spot. The body of the vehicle is highlighted using white colour contrasted by the bright blue for the decals, interior accents, and the entire bed liner.

Engine: The all-new electric vehicle by Jeep comes with a single-motor powertrain and is said to produce 285hp and 370Nm which is a decent match for the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 motor. It also offers a 6-speed manual gearbox. The off-roader can travel from 0 to 97 kmph in 6.8 seconds.

Battery and charging: The power of the model is stored in four battery packs with a combined capacity of 70 kWh battery and is equipped with 800V hardware for rapid charging. All the batteries are encased in a waterproof enclosure and are protected from impacts by custom skid plates.

Features: The model offers a redesigned tailgate, uprated lights and a performance-inspired bonnet. It also consists of a 2.0-inch lift kit, 17-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch mud-terrain tyres, a roll cage, LED light bar behind the seven-slat grille, among others.

Launch date: The vehicle is expected to debut later this year or by early-2022. As for India, Jeep has recently launched the locally assembled Wrangler.

According to Zigwheels, the carmaker is also working on a new 7-seater SUV and next-gen Grand Cherokee.