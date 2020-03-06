English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Launched at Rs 68.94 Lakh in India

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. (Photo: Jeep India)

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. (Photo: Jeep India)

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a four-cylinder, turbocharged two-litre petrol engine, which delivers 268 hp power which is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
Share this:

Automobile maker FCA India has launched its Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV model priced at Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The deliveries of the imported four-wheel drive, five-door SUV will begin on March 15, 2020, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said, "We already have an unprecedented order bank of eager customers ready to purchase our iconic off-roader. We are poised to complete delivery of our entire Rubicon import shipment to customers sooner than anticipated. Jeep Wrangler has been a really successful flagship product for us in India and it commands almost 67 per cent our India CBU (completely built unit) sales, since its launch in 2016."

The Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a four-cylinder, turbocharged two-litre petrol engine, which delivers 268 hp power, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Some of its safety features include driver and front passenger airbags, supplementary seat-mounted passenger-side airbags, park assist system, rear back up camera, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, anti-lock braking system, hill start assist, hill descent control, electronic roll mitigation and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story