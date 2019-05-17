New Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Spied in India Without Disguise Outside Dealership

Jeep Wrangler Spyshots (Image Source: Zigwheels)

After being spotted multiple times in both Unlimited and Sahara trims, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler has now been spotted in its full-blown hardcore Rubicon trim for the first time ever. The rugged SUV was spotted completely undisguised outside one of Jeep dealerships recently.The FCA-owned American company has earned its place in the off-roading segment and among off-road aficionados all over the world. The 3-door model that was snapped also has ARAI stickers on it, suggesting that the model is still undergoing tests. Catering to the huge cult following for the Wrangler Jeep has kept the fundamental design ethos the same throughout its generations. A few subtle changes to the SUV comes in the form of a redesigned front bumpers and a set of alloy wheels alongside the iconic seven-slat grille. At the back, it gets a beefier bumper with LED tail lamps.Evidently, the Rubicon variant comes with different bumpers than the Unlimited or the Sahara variant. This is in addition to the Rubicon decals on the bonnet and off-road tyres. While there are not a lot of resources on the interiors, the model which is sold abroad gets a few goodies like an LCD instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.But tech trickeries aside, the off-road capabilities of the new Wrangler begins with the higher ground clearance that is now rated at 276mm, while the water-wading depth stands at an impressive 762mm. The Wrangler Rubicon features an approach angle of 44 degrees and a break over and departure angle of 27.8 and 37 degrees respectively.As far as engines go, the Wrangler is expected to be launched with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that delivers 360 hp and 600 Nm, and the 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine churning out 285 hp with 352 Nm of torque. Both the engines are likely to be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission in India. It’s been three years since Jeep entered the Indian market and at the moment, ranking at the top is the company’s Compass SUV that will soon come in a more focused Trailhawk variant.