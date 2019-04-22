English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Crisis - Here’s How to Redeem Your Remaining Jet Privilege JPMiles
JPMiles is a loyalty and rewards programme provided by Jet Privilege Pvt. Ltd., a part of Etihad Aviation Group and not Jet Airways.
Image for representation.
With Jet Airways announcing to shut their India and International operations, a lot of Jet Privilege members are asking the quintessential question – ‘What about my JPMiles’? JPMiles is a loyalty and rewards programme that lets you collect points called JPMiles every time you travel by Jet Airways or partner airlines. You can then redeem these JPMiles to find better deals, upgrades or even free tickets for your future travel with Jet Airways and partner airlines like Etihad Airways.
However, there’s a fear among the Jet customers that their JPMiles collected throughout the time will lapse with the Jet closing their operations. The good news is, this might not be the case as the JPMiles are handled by Jet Privilege Pvt. Ltd., a part of the Etihad Aviation Group and not the Jet Airways directly. Post the strategic alliance between Jet Airways and Etihad Airways in 2014, Jet Privilege Private Limited became a part of the Etihad Aviation Group.
Jet Privilege Pvt. Ltd. has clarified that the JPMiles can be redeemed across any airlines as the company continues to provide benefits to JPMiles holders. Here’s what the statement says – “We, at Jet Privilege Pvt. Ltd., as part of the Etihad Aviation Group, want to reassure you that your JPMiles are secure and their value remains intact. We know that you have earned and nurtured your JPMiles over the years and we consider it our foremost duty to safeguard the trust you and our partners have placed in us.
Keeping you at the centre of our business, we have introduced our air reward offering, 'Select Flights', which allows you to redeem your JPMiles across more airlines, any destination in India and globally. What’s more, you can redeem your JPMiles for any seat available on the flight, starting with the same JPMiles requirement as before which was applicable on Jet Airways and its partner airlines.”
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
