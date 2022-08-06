Jet Airways Unveils First Look of New Flight Booking Website 

Sanjiv Kapoor, Jet Airways CEO on Twitter revealed the first look of the new Jet Airways website. He joined Jet Airways on 4th April 2022 prior to this he was serving as President post at Oberoi Group.

Jet Airways has secured all necessary permits to Restart in September 2022. The website features its Former Cabin Crew in Classic Black and White theme. Jet Airways giving a message of a comeback by using B&W with a Brand New Website.

The website will allow users to book flight tickets with Jet Airways and contain sections like Chek-in, Flight Status, and Travel Info as well as Mandatory Login. The airline is on the verge to start flight bookings as it is about to resume its operation in September.

The launch date of the Jet Airways flight booking website is not yet specified. This is one of the rare moments for the Travel industry to witness a comeback of an airline after more than 3 years in the struggling Indian Aviation Industry full of competition.

IndiGo airline is already ruling the Indian skies with a 56% Market share in terms of Passengers. Also, Go first and Spicejet catching up in the competitive market.

New TATA Air India Management is working hard to Bring Glory to its former TATA Airline, with Vistara leading the Premium market and AirAsia ruling Southern Teritterory. New Airline, Akasa Air is looking stronger and bringing new and sustainable things to the Plate. Jet Airways Comeback seems a little difficult here.

The airline has begun hiring for various positions through its Twitter handle. Jet Airways is Actively Hiring Pilots, Cabin Crew, Flight Operations, Engineering Department, Ground Level positions, Manager level jobs, etc.

NCLT is hearing the Jet Airways case and the airline has a green signal to restart its operations. Jet airways have received its AOC From DGCA to start its operations when they are ready. Jet Airways is looking forward to buying 50 Airbus A220 aircraft and it will be the first time that any Indian Airline has ordered it. The current Fleet of Jet includes 4 Boeing 737 and 5 Boeing 777-300ER completely owned by Company.

According to sources, Jet Airways is also looking to start its operation with Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route alike Akasa Air Inaugural Flight on the 7th of August 2022.

