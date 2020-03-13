JetBlue Passenger Tests Positive for Coronavirus Mid-Air, Banned From Flying

American airline JetBlue banned a passenger from flying on its airline after he travelled in the flight despite awaiting results for COVID-19 and not informing about the same to the officials. The man boarded the plane at John F Kennedy International Airport and landed at West Palm Beach, Florida, CNN reported. But he failed to inform the authorities about his impending test results, JetBlue stated. He received the test results on the flight and informed the crew about it upon reaching the destination. His revelation soon prompted the staffers to scan footage of security cameras in order to clean the areas, which he and his wife had travelled through.

WPTV quoted Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Captain Albert Borroto as saying that passengers, who came in touch with the COVID-19 patient on the plane have been told to self-monitor for any symptoms. He further said, “The rest of the passengers were released to go home and given directions to call the health department with any medical concerns”. Soon after the incident, JetBlue issued a statement, “Last night’s event put our crewmembers, customers, and federal and local officials in an unsettling situation that could have easily been avoided, and as such, this customer will not be permitted to fly on JetBlue in the future,” the report added.

The World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 a pandemic due to its severity. The virus has spread to over 100 countries and the number of patients infected with the disease has gone over 1 lakh worldwide.