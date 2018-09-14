Jharkhand Government Introduces Electric Cars for Official Use

Jharkhand government has introduced electric vehicles for official use when its energy department got 20 such cars, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said. In the first phase, the energy department got 20 cars procured by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of the PSUs under the Ministry of Power. Within the next two weeks, 30 more cars would be provided to the department, Das said."Using electric vehicles will not only protect the environment but also save foreign currency. Everyone will profit if dependency on petroleum products becomes less," an official release said quoting the chief minister. Das suggested that other departments and the common people start using such cars to make the state clean and green.Energy department secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said 12 charging stations have been set up so far in Ranchi and more charging stations will come up.