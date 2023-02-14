The government is attempting to bring Jharkhand Railway stations at par with other stations in the country. Indian Railways, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, has thus decided to revamp and add new facilities to various stations falling under the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway. The stations which will offer world-class facilities to its passengers include Kumardhubi, Giridih, Deoghar, Madhupur, Basukinath, Dumka, Shankarpur, Jamtara, and Vidyasagar. The aim of the project under this scheme is to bring all the facilities of the stations under one roof to envisage multimodal integration.

As per the Asansol Railway station officials, the aim of the scheme is to develop the station continuously for the convenience of passengers. Besides the change and enhancement in the road system to reach railway stations, the plan aims to work on the circulating area of the station, toilet, lift/escalator, and cleanliness as well. The much-awaited free Wi-Fi facility will also be available for the passengers at these stations.

Under the ‘One Station One Product’ of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, facilities like better passenger information systems, shops, executive lounge, banquet hall and landscaping will be taken on a priority basis. Besides the renovation of station buildings, the needs of specially-abled people have been given due importance too. To meet the stated objectives, integration on both sides of stations, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless track, and roof plaza as per requirement have also been included. According to the officials, the renovation work of these railway stations will begin soon.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was formulated by the Ministry of Railways and aims to modernise railway stations. The Govt introduced this scheme in December 2022 for the modernisation of over 1000 small stations throughout the country.

