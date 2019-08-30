Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jharkhand Transport Minister's Toyota Fortuner Fined for Jumping Red Light, Challan Images Surface Online

The minister’s official vehicle was seen jumping the red light at Sarjana Chowk on MG Road at around 3:46 pm on June 23.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Jharkhand Transport Minister's Toyota Fortuner Fined for Jumping Red Light, Challan Images Surface Online
CP Singh's Fortuner. (Image source: YouTube/News11)
Jharkhand Transport Minister CP Singh, who pushed for the installation of traffic signals in the state, received a challan for jumping the traffic signal in the capital city. The Minister’s vehicle was caught on CCTV in one of the signals on a busy stretch, following which a fine was sent to his official address.

The minister’s official vehicle was seen jumping the red light at Sarjana Chowk on MG Road at around 3:46pm on June 23. However, reports citing the copy of the challan suggests that CP Singh was charged Rs 100 only. According to reports, CP Singh stated that the fines have been paid and could not recall if he was present in the vehicle when the violation was caught on camera.

It is to be noted that the Singh was the one who introduced the Automatic Numberplate Reader earlier this year after he had once seen traffic constables chase a violator.

CP Singh's Challan. (Image source: CarToq) CP Singh's Challan. (Image source: CarToq)

Starting from September 1, the government will implement the new Motor Vehicle Norms that now calls for hefty fines for traffic violations. The bill which was rejected in the upper house when Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari a few years back was passed this year.

Under the new rules Rs 10,000 fine will be levied for not giving way to emergency vehicles and Rs 10,000 for driving despite disqualification. Aggregators violating driving licences will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.

The changes were based on the recommendations of transport ministers from 18 states, which were vetted by the Standing Committee of Parliament.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
